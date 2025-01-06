Image- Africa Fact Zone

Cote d’Ivoire or Ivory Coast is constructing Africa’s tallest building, the Tour F in Abidjan.

According to Africa Fact Zone, upon completion, it will have a height of 400 metres and include 72 floors.

It will overtake the 385.5 metre tall Iconic Tower in the New Administrative Capital, Egypt.

Apparently, Zambia’s tallest building, The Pyramid Continental Hotel in Lusaka is near completion.

The hotel will have 27 floors. It is located in Thabo Mbeki Road in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s tallest buildings are as follows ABC Building – 33 floors – 141 m (463 ft), New Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe – 28 floors – 120 m (394 ft), Mukwati Building – 21 floors – 76 m (248 ft), NRZ Headquarters – 23 floors.

Ambassador Hotel – 21 floors, Joina Centre – 20 floors and Karigamombe Centre – 20 floors.

Zwnews