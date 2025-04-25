Retired Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer Walter Basopo, who passed away at Life Groenkloof Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, on Tuesday after a long illness, has been described as a true patriot and gallant struggle hero.

He was 66.

Basopo, known by his Chimurenga name Gerry Dzasukwa, was born on February 23, 1959, in Gutu District, Masvingo.

He was the first born in a family of four and attended Masema Primary School from 1964 to 1970, followed by Mzingwane Secondary School in Matabeleland South from 1971 to 1974.

CIO Director-General, Dr Fulton Mangwanya (pictured), confirmed the sad news, describing Basopo as a distinguished security and intelligence leader.

Dr Mangwanya noted, “You were among the finest intelligence commanders, your integrity and humility endeared you to all during your service.”

He commended Cde Basopo’s mentorship of many officers now in senior ranks, highlighting his legacy of leadership.

Dr Mangwanya stated that Cde Basopo’s health challenges were closely followed, with hopes for his recovery.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, wishing them strength during this difficult time.

Cde Basopo’s early exposure to the injustices of the Rhodesian regime shaped his political consciousness.

In June 1976, he joined the armed liberation struggle under the ZANLA, travelling to Mozambique.

After enduring a perilous journey, his first encampment was at Chibawawa transit camp, where he received political training until 1978.

He then underwent military training at Tembwe camp, emerging as a fully-fledged guerrilla fighter.

During the pre-independence after enduring the perilous journey to Mozambique-through Espungabeira on foot the Cde Basopo’s first place of encampment was Chibawawa transitcamp, in Sofala Province, where he received political orientation under the command of Cde Sando until 1978.

In late 1978, he was transferred to Posto Gogoi Training Camp and was selected to undergo a nine-month long guerrilla military training programme at Tembwe camp in Tete Province.

This rigorous military training regime marked his rites of passage into a fully-fledged and battle-front-ready ZANLA guerrilla fighter.

After training, the late Cde Basopo was deployed to ZANLA’s Security Department in Manica Province.

He served as an assistant to the then deputy chief of ZANLA’s military security and intelligence, the late Cde Vitalis Zvinavashe, alias Cde Sheba Gava.

Tragically, in 1979, he was involved in a fatal road traffic accident on his way to Maputo, Mozambique, which claimed the life of Cde Vicmore.

He, together with other comrades had been selected to undergo medical examinations in Maputo, ahead of departure for Yugoslavia for further military training, when tragedy struck.

Cde Basopo sustained serious injuries on one of his arms, which necessitated its amputation.

Later in 1979, he returned to Zimbabwe during the ceasefire period, and was assigned to Mhondoro communal lands to spearhead the then ZANU’s political campaigns ahead of the 1980 general election,

During post-independence history undaunted by the ferocity and brutal nature of the armed liberation struggle, Cde Basopo remained steadfastly focused on defending what he had fought for together with other triumphant heroes and heroines.

This abiding consciousness largely influenced his decision to be attested into the President`s Department on November 17. 1980, under the internal branch, at the rank of trainee intelligence officer.

After completing his initial training at the School of Intelligence, he was deployed to CIO Gweru.

His pre-Independence deployment stint under ZANLA’s security department stood him in good stead to adapt to the demands of intelligence tradecraft, in the formative years of his career with the President’s Department.

Between 1981 and 1982, Cde Basopo was transferred to CIO Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province, following which he was redeployed to Mbizi Station in Harare.

Again, he demonstrated high professional maturity at these two stations and excelled in his duties.

From 1983 to 1989, he served at CIO Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province.

On January 1, 1984, Cde Basopo was promoted to the rank of junior intelligence officer.

The promotion was in recognition of his exceptional work.

Through his hard work and devotion to duty, he was further promoted to the rank of senior security officer and intelligence officer, on July 01, 1986, and July 01, 1987, respectively.

On 01 July 1989, he was transferred from Guruve Station to CIO headquarters in Harare, on promotion to the rank of assistant senior intelligence officer.

He deported himself exceptionally well in that capacity, under the watch of the late PIO Chikodze, whose mentorship prepared him for further professional growth and development.

It was not long before Cde Basopo earned another promotion to the rank of senior intelligence officer on July 1, 1991, which saw him being appointed officer-in-charge of desk officers at CIO headquarters.

He also assumed additional responsibilities over the then Chaminuka Security Unit.

Cde Basopo quickly warmed up to the essential requirements of his duties, and earned the confidence of his superiors.

In 1995, Cde Basopo was promoted to the rank of divisional intelligence officer, and transferred to Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province as acting provincial Intelligence officer (PIO).

As Acting PIO, he performed extremely well, culminating in his confirmation as substantive PIO on January 01, 1996.

In July 2000, Cde Basopo was redeployed to Harare Central, and appointed PIO Harare Province.

Looking back, his appointment as PIO Harare Province came at a defining moment for the service and the country at large, as the unrelenting externally sponsored regime change onslaught that Zimbabwe is still grappling with today began.

On July 01, 2003, Cde Basopo was promoted to the rank of assistant director operations, under the internal branch.

Again, he diligently discharged his mandate with outstanding competency and professionalism.

In recognition of his exceptional work exploits and exemplary leadership, he was further promoted to the rank of deputy director Counter Intelligence on June 1, 2005,

He discharged his duties at the then Counter Intelligence Branch with distinction, which earned him respect and admiration, across the entire organisation.

On July 1, 2013, due to his coolness, calculating operative and deep analysis, he was transferred from the then Counter Intelligence Branch and appointed deputy director Planning and Coordination Unit, although his tenure was short-lived.

He made a significant impact in that appointment and championed number of intelligence projects up to the time he left the unit on August 1, 2014.

This is the same year he was promoted to the rank of director Internal.

This appointment was significant in that Cde Basopo found himself retracing his steps to Counter Subversion, where he cut his teeth in intelligence tradecraft, in the formative years of his career within the department.

He superintended over the affairs of the Counter Subversion Branch and repositioned it to optimally meet its operational mandate.

Cde Basopo was also passionate about professional development, which inspired him to enrol for executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration with the Midlands State University (MSU).

On July 1, 2022, he was transferred from the Internal Branch to the then Counter Intelligence Branch and appointed director of counter intelligence.

He served in that capacity with commendable distinction. Cumulatively, he had clocked an illustrious 45 years of service in the President’s Department.

As a beneficiary of the historic land reform programme, he was also a firm believer in the emancipation of the hitherto oppressed black Zimbabweans.

He had ventured into full-time commercial farming at his Pioneer Rust Farm in Chinhoyi, where he ran a thriving enterprise that stands out as an enduring source of inspiration to other indigenous farmers.

The Herald