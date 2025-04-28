The Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA) has given an ultimatum to Zimbabwe Republic Police members from Nyanyadzi to return the money they extorted from one of group members.

Posting on their X handle, COZWVA said the corrupt police officers were manning a roadblock at Hot Springs on Friday when they committed the offence.

“ZRP members from Nyanyadzi Police station who were manning a road block at Hot Springs on Friday at 20.24 hrs, u corruptly extorted US$100 from one of our mbrs.

“COZWVA is not there to fight security forces.

“Stop that behavior forthwith. We are giving u 8hrs to return his money back,” posted COZWVA.

Recently, ZRP arrested two of its members after a video showing a female police officer accepting bribes at the Parkade Rank, corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Rezende Street in Harare’s Central Business District, went viral on social media.

In the video, a uniformed officer is seen seated on a plastic chair, openly receiving money from individuals suspected to be violating the law.

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying Constable Mupandira and Constable Chirengendure have since been apprehended and will face both criminal and disciplinary charges.

“The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone corruption by any police officer and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour,” he said.

Nyathi reiterated the ZRP’s commitment to rooting out corruption within the force, adding that any officers found engaging in criminal activities will be dealt with decisively.

The arrest of the two constables has sparked renewed public debate around police corruption, which has reached alarming levels and is damaging the image of the organisation.

Zwnews