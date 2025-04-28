Promise is a debt, so says an Irish proverb, this when a promise is made to someone, it is like a debt has been taken from them.

The ‘debt’ owed to the person is not paid until the promise is fulfilled.

Many people make promises without any consideration for their words, however in some cases this attract implications.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Nyanga arrested Enock Dirorimwe (41) for allegedly killing Patrick Nyagwande (61), whom he accused of failing to give him beer as he had promised.

In other news, police in Banket are investigating cases of attempted murder and murder, which occurred along Tongogara Way on 25/04/25 at 2130 hours.

The suspect allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, Asinary Tembo (34), after she had confronted him for proposing love to another girl.

The other victim, Jackson Pikisai (30), tried to restrain the suspect from assaulting Asnary Tembo and was stabbed once on the chest with a knife.

He died on the spot. In another case of murder, which occurred in Nyanga on 25/04/25.