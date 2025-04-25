Pakistan reportedly moves military equipment toward the Line of Control in Kashmir, the de facto border with India in the region.

Residents in Rawalpindi, Punjab, say large convoys are coming toward the area.

Armed Indian police and soldiers searched homes and forests for militants in Indian Kashmir on Friday and India’s army chief visited the area to review security, after the killing of 26 men earlier this week – the worst attack on civilians in nearly two decades.

The militant attack triggered outrage and grief in India, along with calls for action against neighbour Pakistan, whom New Delhi accuses of funding and encouraging terrorism in Kashmir, a region both nations claim and have fought two wars over.

Pakistan has since cut all trade ties with India.

On the other hand, India reportedly preparing to end LoC ceasefire agreement with Pakistan and shared river supply.

Apparently, Pakistan says any attempt by India to cut off Indus river supply is an ‘act of war’.

India and Pakistan have a complex and largely hostile relationship that is rooted in a multitude of historical and political events, most notably the partition of British India in August 1947.

The India–Pakistan border is one of the most militarized international boundaries in the world.