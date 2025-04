Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has fired Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform Mac-Albert Hengari over allegations of bribery.

Hengari was arrested and fired after allegations of rape and bribery.

He was accuaed of bribing a rape victim not to report the case.

Nandi-Ndaitwah has a strong anti-corruption policy and so far seems to be walking the talk.

In Zimbabwe, corrupt ministers are usually protected and even promoted in some cases.

