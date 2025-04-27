In the current Zimbabwean scenario political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya believes that the position of war veterans and the military must be understood in the context of the liberation entitlement doctrine.

He posits that this doctrine portrays the ruling ZANU-PF and its liberation war veterans as the sole givers and guarantors of independence…(Gumbo, 2020; Ruhanya, 2020).

The country is currently shrouded in political uncertainty with a war reportedly playing out pitting President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Though the two have tried to hide the said rift on the public fora, insiders say all is not well in the cockpit.

Mnangagwa came to power through a military coup allegedly masterminded by Chiwenga who the then Zimbabwe Defense Forces commander.

Reports suggest that Mnangagwa and Chiwenga had a pact, that the later should take over, however the former is believed to be changing goal posts.

War veterans led by Blessed Geza have come out guns blazing calling for the removal of Mnangagwa from office.

In his latest address to the nation, Geza claimed that he is working with a section of the military, calling them progressive security forces.

Apparently, while the true position of the war veterans is now known, that of the military remains subject for speculation.

Zwnews