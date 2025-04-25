President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his Mozambican counterpart Daniel Chapo have arrived at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) grounds for the official opening of this year’s edition.

President Chapo has inspected the Guard of Honour.

The 65th Edition of the ZITF is running under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape.”

President Chapo’s attendance

attests to the shared determination to bolster the excellent relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Efforts towards enhancing investment and trade between Zimbabwe and Mozambique continue to yield intended results, with heightened Business-to-Business exchanges in the fields of agriculture, energy, transport, tourism, manufacturing and mining, among others are paying fruits.

Zwnews