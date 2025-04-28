A post on who is the worst African President posted by political commentator Ali Naka (pictured) on his X handle is making waves across the continent.

African @ali_naka posted: “Who is the WORST African President?”

This post saw the comments section swelling with everyone reacting and calling their presidents to be No 1 on the list of being the African leader.

Commenting on how the post has managed to get over 1 million views in 12 hrs, Pan Africanist and Political Campaign Expert, Elvis Mugari said it shows leadership deficit in Africa.

“This viral post by @ali_naka, which gained 1 million views within 12 hours, highlights the leadership crisis in Africa.

“Africans from across the continent united under the post to express their frustrations over the poor performance of their respective presidents.

“Africa continues to lag behind other continents largely due to the lack of decisive leadership,” he noted.

Zwnews