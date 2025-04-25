President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba says the striking university teachers and lecturers have a real cause.

Posting on one of his ghost X handle, jamwanda2, Charamba said he will take their issue up.

“Frankly our university lecturers have a genuine grievance.

“I will take it up!”

Asked if the quality of education has been affected, Charamba said he is not sure of the extent, but emphasized that it is one of the best.

“Not too sure; I am sampling it right now. Zimbabwe tertiary education is great, greatest.

“I have degrees from three different Universities both in Africa and Europe.

“That said, let’s motivate those who deliver such wonderful education!!”