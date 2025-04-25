Cannabis, known locally as “mbanje,” is regulated under the Dangerous Drugs Act, making it illegal to possess or use.

Offenders can face up to 10 years in prison and fines.

Additionally, all smoking paraphernalia and establishments where cannabis is used are prohibited.

In Zimbabwe the cultivation of mbaje is allowed for medical purposes, but it should be done after being licensed.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

1. Licensing:

Individuals or companies must apply for a government license.

A cultivation site plan that complies with regulations is required.

2. Fees:

-Initial licensing fee: $40,000+

-Annual fee: $15,000

-Research fee (if applicable): $5,000

3. License Duration:

Licenses are valid for five years.

Renewal costs are $20,000 for the standard license and $2,500 for the research component.

Financial Considerations

The overall costs, primarily from licensing, make establishing a cannabis operation expensive. These high fees may deter local residents from participating, potentially favoring foreign investors instead. Lower fees could have allowed more citizens to benefit from legalization.

