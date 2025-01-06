Former Dynamos team manager Richard “Nyoka” Chihoro was laid to rest at Zororo Cemetery on the outskirts of Chitungwiza yesterday.

Chihoro, a true DeMbare son, served the Glamour Boys with distinction for the better part of his adult life.

His connection with the club started during his playing days.

For years, he was the DeMbare team manager and won a lot of medals, in kockout tournaments, and in the league championship, with his beloved Glamour Boys.

He was serving as the club’s director of coaching at the time of his death.

Scores of fans, football personalities, who included coaches, administrators and referees, were at Zororo Cemetery to say goodbye to Chihoro, who died on Friday.

H Metro