A Zimbabwean student Althea Gozho who was pursuing her Master’s in Computer Science at Wenzhou University died recently in the Asian country.

Her friends and family are requesting for financial assistance from well-wishers to repatriate her body.

“I’m reaching out to ask for your help during a difficult time. My dear friend Shamiso Althea Gozho passed away in China, where she was pursuing her Master’s in Computer Science at Wenzhou University.

“Shamiso lost her life after a courageous battle with Stage 4 T-cell lymphoma—a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.

“We are now faced with the heavy financial burden of repatriating her body to Zimbabwe.

“The total cost is around US$26,000, and we are struggling to meet this amount.

“We are humbly turning to our community for support during this incredibly difficult time,” said one of her friends.

For those in South Africa who would like to contribute:

FNB Cheque Account

Account Number: 62793371338

Account Holder: Bruce T Zondo

For those in Zimbabwe who would like to contribute:

Inn Bucks: 0785848256 – Rachel Gozho

EcoCash: 0773413917 – Sabina Chikoki

Please help us bring our baby girl home. Any contribution, big or small, will go a long way. Thank you for your kindness and support.