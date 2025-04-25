A chilling case of suspected ritual murder has rocked the town of Kadoma after a local businesswoman was brutally killed by unknown assailants on Wednesday night.

The victim, who operated a shop at Mateketa Complex, was discovered lifeless in a grassy area across Jason Moyo Road, sparking fear and outrage in the community.

According to Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera, the incident occurred around 9 PM on April 23.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was attacked by several individuals and sustained deep cuts to the left side of her head, shoulder, and wrist.

Her body was found lying half-naked and face down in a pool of blood.

The scene bore hallmarks of a suspected ritualistic killing. Police recovered several unusual items including a blue bucket filled with water, dried leaves, three half-cut lemons, white tissues, and two new grass brooms.

A pair of male blue and red boxer shorts was also found beneath the woman’s body.

Authorities say the attackers fled after being approached by a man from a nearby house who heard the victim’s screams.

The man told police he initially heard voices of several men and a woman, with the woman attempting to dissuade him from coming closer by claiming they were taking a bath.

When he persisted, the group fled, leaving behind the disturbing assortment of items.

Inspector Kohwera confirmed the incident, saying: “We can confirm a case of murder which happened on April 23, 2025, around 9 PM in Kadoma.

“The body has since been taken to Kadoma General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.”

Police are appealing to members of the public for assistance in identifying the deceased and for any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

The murder has sent shockwaves through Kadoma, with residents calling for increased security patrols and swift justice for the victim.

Source – The Herald