Harare City Council has announced a 2023 budget aimed to respond to various gender related issues in the city, Finance and Development Committee chairperson Costa Mande has said.

Mande said council is taking measures to address gender equality issues in the city.

Council has announced a largely unchanged 2023 budget and maintained rates at the current levels and in some cases adjusted downwards as Council took heed of stakeholder concerns during the consultative process.

The city’s 2023 programme based budget is skewed towards water and sanitation programmes.

Mande said council will be working to improve on the availability of water and hence the allocation of $ZWL 96 billion towards WASH.

Zwnews