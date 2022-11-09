Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) presenter Eric Knight says if a church tells you who to vote for, then such a religious grouping is not about God anymore, but man.

He says it would rather be better for one to look for another church, than remain a member of such a religious grouping which is bent on glorifying man.

“Once a church tells you who to vote for stay at home and seek God alone or look for another church.

“They are no longer for God but for man. They will take you to hell. Run fast,” he says.

Knight believes churches should distance themselves from earthly power dynamics such as politics.

His sentiments comes at the time a number of churches have openly declared allegiance to the ruling party, ZANU PF.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has been known for attending a number of churches where he would take opportunity to campaign for his party.

