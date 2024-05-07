Zimbabwe’s Prosecutor General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo says the country is losing over US$1.8 billion annually through corruption and illicit financial flows.

She says this is resulting in the derailment of its plans to attain an upper middle income economy vision by 2030.

Renowned Zimbabwean economic analyst Dr Gift Mugano agrees, says the cost of corruption is greater than the cost of sanctions.

“We are losing US$1.8 billion annually due to corruption (illicit financial flows)! This figure exclude the monies that are squandered locally which are regularly reported by the Auditor General.

“If all the sanctions are removed today, is it possible that Zimbabwe can access financial resources exceeding US$1.8 billion annually?,” He asks.

Zwnews