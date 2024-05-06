In a historic decision, Mozambique’s ruling party, the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO), has named Daniel Chapo as its presidential candidate and the anticipated successor to President Filipe Nyusi.

At just 47 years old, Chapo’s selection carries significant symbolic weight, as he represents the first “born free” generation to potentially lead Mozambique if FRELIMO emerges victorious in the upcoming general election. Born after Mozambique’s liberation war, Chapo embodies a new era of leadership for the nation.

FRELIMO, the party instrumental in securing Mozambique’s independence from Portuguese colonial rule in 1975, made the announcement following a three-day gathering of its central committee.

Currently serving as the governor of Inhambane Province, Chapo brings regional leadership experience to the table, although he has not previously held a national cabinet position.

With the general elections slated for October 9, 2024, Chapo’s candidacy signals a pivotal moment in Mozambique’s political landscape, marking a potential shift towards a new generation of leadership for the nation.