The Constitutional Court of South Africa has dismissed a claim for nearly R2 billion in damages filed by twenty-five Zimbabwean white farmers and companies who lost land during Zimbabwe land reform program.

The ruling, issued on Monday, cited the expiration of the statute of limitations.

The case reached South African courts after the dissolution of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Tribunal in 2011, which had initially ruled against Zimbabwe’s treatment of dispossessed farmers.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma supported the dissolution of the tribunal.

The farmers sought relief in South African courts, arguing that both countries were obligated to uphold the decisions of the SADC Tribunal under the SADC Treaty.

However, the South African Constitutional Court deemed the matter time-barred, ultimately denying the farmers their claim for damages.

