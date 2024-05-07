Renowned eye specialist Dr Solomon Guramatunhu allegedly lost US$108 924 to a crypto currency trader.

Lloyd Chiyangwa (31) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded him in custody pending bail ruling.

He is also challenging his placement on remand.

Prosecuting, Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that sometme in 2020, Dr Guramatunhu bought crypto currency while in India from a company in the United Kingdom.

He returned to Zimbabwe where he engaged Chiyangwa, who trades in crypto currency.

Chiyangwa was tasked to set up wallets and five accounts namely Trust, Exodus, Cosmostation, Wemix and Metamask and to set up passwords for these wallets.

Between January 7 and January 27, 2024 Chiyangwa transferred 122,467 matic tokens worth US$108 924.24 from Guramatunhu’s Metamask wallet to Waybit exchange.

The court heard that Dr Guramatunhu discovered that the tokens were stolen on January 27, 2024 when he intended to move them into another wallet.

Chiyangwa is suspected to have used his cellphone to make the transaction.

The suspect has other pending court cases where he is facing similar charges.

