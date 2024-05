Image-Zimcelebs

At least eighteen pupils from Mutero High school have been injured in a serious road traffic accident when their bus overturned at Munyati river.

At the time of going to print, the injured pupils were being ferried to Chivhu Hospital for medical attention.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the development, without giving more details as investigations were still underway.

The extent of the injuries are yet to be disclosed.

