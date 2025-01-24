Acting President Constantino Chiwenga will preside over the burial of late national hero Justin Mupamhanga on Monday 27 January 2025.

Meanwhile, below are the burial arrangements and body movements for the late national hero.

BURIAL ARRANGEMENTS AND BODY MOVEMENTS FOR THE LATE NATIONAL HERO CDE JUSTIN MUPAMHANGA ON MONDAY 27 JANUARY 2025, NATIONAL HEROES ACRE

The Acting President, General (Rtd) Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga will preside over this burial.

● Today, Friday 24 January, the body was airlifted to Rukariro Farm in Matepatepa, Mashonaland Central Province.

● From 1400hrs, the body will be flown to Farm 108 in Chesa, Mt Darwin where it will lie in state.

● Tomorrow, Saturday 25 January, 2025, from 1300hrs the body of the late National Hero will be airlifted back to Harare where it will lie in state at Charles Gumbo Barracks.

● On Sunday, 26 January from 0900hrs, a church service in his honour will be conducted at Mabelreign Revelation-Methodist Church

● The body will pass through Inner City Methodist Church where he used to attend.

● The body of the late national hero will lie in state at 104 Drew Rd, Grange Chisipite ahead of burial on Monday.

● Burial proceedings will commence on Monday, 27 January 2025at the National Shrine.

● Gates open at 0600hrs and mourners are expected to be seated by 0700hrs.

● Members of the public are invited to come in their numbers to give a befitting farewell to this illustrious Son of the Soil and dedicated public servant.

Issued by The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.