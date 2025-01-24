Former Chitungwiza Mayor Lovemore Maiko has been set free after he was arrested & charged for allegedly leading a protest against spirited campaigns by the ruling ZANU PF political party to amend the Constitution by extending President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s tenure as leader of the country.

Maiko, a former opposition Citizens Coalition for Change Councillor, was arrested by police officers on Tuesday 21 January 2025 & charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 37(1) (a) of the Constitution.

In court, prosecutors alleged that Maiko and some unnamed 50 accomplices, who have not yet been apprehended, conducted an unsanctioned gathering at Zengeza 3 Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza, which was aimed at engaging in unlawful violent demonstrations to protest against the ruling ZANU PF political party’s controversial plans to extend President Mnangagwa’s presidential term beyond 2028.

The prosecutors claimed that Maiko and his accomplices sang some political songs and chanted political slogans to the effect that “2030 tazviramba”, “siyanai naye Chamisa” and “Pasi na Mnangagwa”, which prosecutors translated to mean “No to 2030”, “Leave Chamisa alone” and “Down with Mnangagwa”.

The 37 year-old Maiko and his accomplices reportedly dispersed after committing the alleged offence.

Maiko, who was represented by

Tapiwa Muchineripi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights was set free on Thursday 23 January 2025 by Chitungwiza Magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who granted him bail amounting to $200 and ordered him to report once a week on Fridays at ZRP St Mary’s Police Station in Chitungwiza.

The former Chitungwiza Mayor was also ordered to continue residing at his given residential address, not to interfere with state witnesses and to surrender his passport to the Clerk of Court at Chitungwiza Magistrates Court.