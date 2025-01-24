One of the greatest Zimbabwean radio presenters of all times who is now based in the UK, Eric Knight says the Ordinary Level (O Level) is being overated for nothing.

Knight who is the founder of Radio 54 African Panorama says the world is full of intelligent people who are not educted.

In the same vein, Knight says there are educated people or even university graduates who are fools.

His comments comes after Prophet Walter Magaya the Prophetic Healing Deliverance founder fell out of the Zimbabwe Football Association presidency race due to lack of O Levels.

Knight writes:

“Hello Zimbabwe!

Don’t overrate this ‘O’ level thing.

“School grades don’t reflect intelligence, there is lots of intelligent unschooled people in this world.

“Equally there is a lot of educated fools even with university degrees!

It’s actually a sad mentality sowed during the colonial era that if you don’t pass O levels therefore you are dull.

“Its like thinking that someone who speaks good English is very intelligent and the one who cant is dull/idofo/isqoqodo.

“A very sorry lie.

God Bless Zimbabwe 🇿🇼!

“God Bless Africa!”