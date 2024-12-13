The irregularities-accused Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has been ordered by the Electoral Court to provide the election material demanded by the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) for inspection.

The court ordered that the inspection be done on the 18th of December 2024.

The IPC won the application for an urgent order to inspect the 2024 election material in order to challenge the widely condemned sham election.

IPC rejected the election outcome seeking nullification and boycotted the poll results announcement of ceremony.

Windhoek Times