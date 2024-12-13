Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana has broken silence after an image of a patient sleeping on a hospital mattress placed on the floor went viral on social media.

Mangwana had to act, thus getting in touch with and seek explanation from the hospital conrced and respond to the matter armed with facts on the ground.

“There is a picture making rounds on Social Media about a patient on a hospital mattress.

“The institution concerned explained that the patient in question (who deserves their privacy and dignity respected) has a condition that makes them restless and agitated therefore, a decision was made to make them safe by putting them on a mattress to minimize the risk of falls and injury.

“The institution concerned will issue its own statement but we felt a need to clarify things,” said Mangwana.

This was after veteran investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono posted the picture, blaming the government for allegedly failing to manage the country’s health system.

Chin’ono had posted the following:

“This is an Intensive Care Unit at Rusape General Hospital in Zimbabwe. Imagine being in intensive care in such an environment!

“This is what corrupt rule, incompetence, and repression have done to Zimbabwe.

“One Land Cruiser bought by the government could fix this mess at this hospital. The Government has thousands of Landcruisers and similar cars.

“But this is the best we have under Mnangagwa’s regime for healthcare, it is the best they can do, they just don’t care.”

Zwnews