Premiership champions Simba Bhora will today show off their maiden league trophy during a parade that will begin in Harare and end at their home ground, Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva.

Simba Bhora clinched their first ever Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title following their 1-0 win against relegated side Arenel with two games to spare after attaining an unassailable 66 points.

Walter Musona scored the solitary goal that handed his club the championship.

Simba’s first title comes in their second season in the top-flight league.

They were promoted to the Castle Lager Premiership two years ago after winning the Northern Region Division One League.

Meanwhile, the win also handed Tonderai Ndiraya his first title as a head coach.