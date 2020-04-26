A Matobo man who wrestled and killed a leopard that had attacked him while harvesting mopane worms (madora/amacimbi) at Mgumela Farm in Matabeleland South province was acquitted of the poaching charges he was facing.

Moyo, together with his two other accomplices Isaac Moyo and Walter Ncube who were facing charges of contravening Section 59 (2) of the Parks and Wildlife Act were all acquitted when they appeared before Plumtree court magistrate Nomusa Ncube recently.

Quite ironically, the owner of the farm where the trio were doing the mopane worm harvesting, William Ncube, was convicted and subsequently sentenced to three months in prison or optionally pay a $200 fine for being found in possession of the dead wild cat.

On the other hand, another man Majoni Dube, who had accompanied Ncube to his homestead carrying the carcass literally breathed a huge sigh of relief after the court felt he had no case to answer.

Ncube’s legal representative Prince Butshe of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers submitted that the accused killed the leopard in defence of human life.

State Media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews