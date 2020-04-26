Renegade former MDC-T politician Obert Gutu has apparently attacked the Nelson Chamisa-led main opposition MDC Alliance’s stance on the controversial land reform program, saying what matters most is land ownership, not jobs.

Gutu, who recently dumped the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T and is rumoured to be on his way to joining the ruling Zanu PF said it is all ‘blue lies’ when Zimbabweans are told that what matters are jobs and not land occupation.

During his 2018 electoral campaign, Chamisa promised employment opportunities to the predominantly unemployed Zimbabwean populace.

“They will say that land ownership (and) occupation doesn’t really matter. All you need are jobs. Blue lies! It’s all about land, when everything is said (and) done. How many Africans own land in Europe? How many Africans own land in China? How many Africans own land in the United States?” he rhetorically questioned in comments posted on his Twitter handle.

Since the inception of the controversy-ridden Land Reform program in the early 2000s, the opposition has defiantly maintained that the ruling Zanu PF-led agrarian reform program is responsible for sending the country’s once vibrant economy to the gallows.

By the turn of the new millennium, militant war veterans violently occupied productive white commercial farms with the backing of then president Robert Mugabe’s regime. When he took over the reins on the back of a military coup that toppled Mugabe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to address the land question in the southern African country.

Zwnews