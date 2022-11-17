Popular Zimdancehall songstress, Bounty Lisa, has reportedly opened a recording studio, named Gangsta Empire, with the pursuit of helping vulnerable and struggling female artists in the country.

Gangsta Empire is located in Kuwadzana where the former First Lady of the Conquering Family, resides.

“I now own a studio called Gangsta Empire,” Bounty (real name Lynette Musenyi) was quoted by the state-run daily tabloid, H-Metro, as saying.

She also added, saying

“Since I refer to myself as a ‘Gangsta Wife,’ which signifies a strong woman to me (Gangsta is powerful) and (Wife is a woman), I now refer to myself as a powerful woman. I, therefore, chose the moniker Gangsta Empire (Powerful Empire) for my studio.”

According to the Ngwendeza singer, Gangsta Empire was birthed after she encountered multiple difficulties with other producers.

“I decided to create my own studio after facing so many challenges as a female artiste. By creating my own studio, I will be able to also help other female musicians, and upcoming ones, who are struggling with having studio time. The studio is not only for females but also open for males to come,” she said.

Bounty Lisa, who was heartbroken last year after losing her former husband Soul Jah Love (real name Saul Musaka), has vowed to keep on working hard for the good of her musical career.

“It’s always a hustle to balance family and music even, for me, but we have to do what we have to do to survive and take care of the family.”

The artist, who was nurtured by Chibababa (moniker for the late Jah Love) also received that she is set to launch three singles this week.

The three singles have been titled ‘A Hat-Trick’.

Zwnews