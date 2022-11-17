In the pursuit of saving her life from a murderous boyfriend, a Zimbabwean woman who is based in Poland reportedly jumped from the 2nd floor of an apartment after her boyfriend tried to stab her.

This, according to reports, happened on Friday last week.

Findings indicate that the woman, whose boyfriend has only been identified as a one Sebele T, aged 26, had been involved in a heated argument with her lover.

Sebele T had reportedly struck the woman (pictured below) in the face, torso, and head with his fists and when she tried to flee, he reportedly closed the door and threatened to murder her.

In a fit of rage, he eventually took a knife and attempted to attack the victim with it.

And in action movie-style, the lady opened the balcony door and leaped from the second floor.

Afterwards, paramedics and police officers arrived on the scene where they found the woman injured, before taking her to the hospital for medical attention.

Sebele T was subsequently apprehended.