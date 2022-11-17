In the pursuit of saving her life from a murderous boyfriend, a Zimbabwean woman who is based in Poland reportedly jumped from the 2nd floor of an apartment after her boyfriend tried to stab her.
This, according to reports, happened on Friday last week.
Findings indicate that the woman, whose boyfriend has only been identified as a one Sebele T, aged 26, had been involved in a heated argument with her lover.
Sebele T had reportedly struck the woman (pictured below) in the face, torso, and head with his fists and when she tried to flee, he reportedly closed the door and threatened to murder her.
In a fit of rage, he eventually took a knife and attempted to attack the victim with it.
While appearing in court, it was reported that the 26-year-old had previously beaten his spouse and also that he had smacked her across the face with his open palm nearly two weeks before.
He was charged with attempted murder for the crime.
As a preventive measure, the court granted the investigators’ request and placed Sebele T in pre-trial custody.
On the other hand, Sebele T alleges that he discovered his girlfriend with another man and confronted her, but the lady grew angry and assaulted him before jumping out through the window.
This comes hard on the heels of reports that a Kwekwe man filmed himself shooting his girlfriend who had dumped him for another man.
The man’s actions came after he failed to stomach the money he had spent on her during the subsistence of their relationship.
Zwnews