Zimbabwean businessman who is based in South Africa Frank Buyanga Sadiqi has been denied bail at the Randburg Magistrates Court in neighbouring South Africa.

He was remanded in custody to Tuesday next week to allow the Zimbabwean authorities to authenticate documents sent to director of prosecutions, SA (DPP) by the Chief magistrate in Harare which was presented in court.

Buyanga was apprehended last week and is facing a host of charges that include child trafficking and violating that country’s immigration laws.

Last week after his arrest, his lawyers controversially secured cancellation of a warrant of arrest issued against him in 2021.