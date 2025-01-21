Bikita Minerals, the country’s biggest Lithium producer, is working on plans to set up a smelter to boost value addition.

The mine set up a Spodumene and Petalite processing plant in 2023.

Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana says this in line with government’s thrust of employment creation and beneficiation.

Founded over a century ago in the heart of Masvingo Province, Zimbabwe, Bikita Minerals has evolved from a modest mining operation into a world-leading producer of lithium minerals.

Throughout our journey, we have weathered challenges, embraced opportunities, and remained steadfast in our commitment to responsible resource extraction and environmental stewardship.

Chinese company Sinomine Resource Group acquired Bikita Minerals, previously controlled by African Minerals Ltd, for US$180-million in January 2022, according to reports.

Sinomine was founded on June 2 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing.

