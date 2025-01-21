Opposition leader Douglas Mwonzora says the country’s Supreme Law, the Constitution is under siege from those calling for President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s office term extension.

“Our constitution is under attack. The proposed amendments are a serious attack on democracy and must be thwarted.

“All right thinking Zimbabweans, irrespective of political persuasion, must close ranks and fight this wanton desecration of our constitution,” he says.

Mwonzora who is the leader of opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change adds that Zimbabweans are suffering and expect leaders to prioritize their concerns:

“Most Zimbabweans are enduring gruelling poverty and misery, unemployment, poor conditions of service for workers, and unequal access to health and education, etc.

“The last thing they want is an extension of the term of office of the President and Parliament.”

