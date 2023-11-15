The United States of America and United Kingdom governments embassies in Harare say they are “alarmed” and “saddened” by the abduction and callous murder of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Tapfumanei Masaya by suspected state security agents weekend.

Posting on X Tuesday, the US embassy called for a full investigation into the activist’s death.

“The United States is alarmed by the reported abduction and death of an opposition campaign worker in Zimbabwe. We call for a full investigation by the local authorities, peaceful preparations for the December by-elections and an end to political violence,” said the embassy.

Also posting on X, the UK embassy in Zimbabwe also expressed condolences over the activist’s murder.

“Saddened and concerned by the death of Pastor Tapfumanei Masaya following his abduction, after other alleged incidents in recent weeks. We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the embassy said.

The incident was also roundly condemned across the divide including by Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai leader Douglas Mwonzora who described on-going abductions as crimes against humanity.

“Abductions, torture, forced disappearances, murder and hate of political opponents are crimes against humanity. We cannot allow our country to go back to the grim situations of yesteryear,” Mwonzora said in a post.

Apparently, the Zimbabwe Republic Police say they are “conducting comprehensive investigations” into CCC activist Masaya’s death who was reportedly abducted and later murdered.

The police made the probe announcement as they finally confirm it was his body found in the Cleveland area of Harare on Sunday following his abduction on Saturday.

Police also await post mortem report.

Zwnews