The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 14/11/23 at around 2200 hours at the 27 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near Thandweni Store in which 22 people were killed whilst two others were injured.

The accident happened after a Toyota Quantum vehicle with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a DAF truck with one passenger on board.

It is yet to be established if the bus crew and truck driver died in the accident or not.

The injured victims are admitted at United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals.

And ZRP says more details to be released in due course as investigations are currently underway.

In other news, ZRP is appealing for information which may assist to locate family members of Innocent Mlambo (37) who died on 11/10/23 after being run over by a Harare City Council front-end loader while sleeping at a dump site at corner Bute and Harare Street, Harare.

The body is at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary. The victim’s mother is Hedwig Dube. The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

