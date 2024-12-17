Dr. David Nyekorach-Matsanga Pan-African Advocate for Justice and Democracy has called on the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) must step in to mediate and guide Mozambique towards a peaceful resolution.

In a statement, Matsanga (pictured) who is also Pan African Forum founder and chairperson says violence, riots, and mass demonstrations that have erupted in Mozambique are a sobering reminder of the fragile state of political stability in parts of the continent.

He said Mozambique must invest in stronger electoral frameworks to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in the future.

I, Dr. David Nyekorach-Matsanga, express deep concern regarding the unfolding situation in Mozambique following the recent general elections.

The violence, riots, and mass demonstrations that have erupted are a sobering reminder of the fragile state of political stability in parts of our continent where French and George Soros imperialism inflitrates .

A Call for Peace and Restraint

The election period should have been a moment for nations to renew their commitment to democratic ideals and inclusive governance.

However, the events in Mozambique point to a growing disconnect between political leaders and the citizens they serve.

I urge all parties—political leaders, electoral bodies, and protesters—to exercise maximum restraint and engage in dialogue. Violence can only deepen divisions and worsen the hardships faced by the Mozambican people.

Addressing Electoral Disputes

Reports of irregularities, alleged voter suppression, and a lack of transparency in the electoral process have fueled widespread anger.

It is imperative that these grievances are addressed through lawful and transparent mechanisms. I call on Mozambique’s electoral commission to conduct a thorough review of the allegations, working closely with independent observers to restore public trust.

Safeguarding Mozambique’s Future

The aftermath of this election poses a risk to the country’s progress and stability. To mitigate these risks, I recommend:

1.Independent Mediation:

The African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) must step in to mediate and guide Mozambique towards a peaceful resolution.

2.Strengthening Democratic Institutions:

Mozambique must invest in stronger electoral frameworks to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in the future.

3.Prioritizing the Citizens:

Both the government and opposition must remember that their ultimate responsibility is to the people of Mozambique. The well-being of citizens must take precedence over political ambitions.

Africa’s Broader Lesson

The events in Mozambique are a reminder to the rest of Africa that democracy cannot thrive in an environment of mistrust, inequality, and poor governance.

As a continent, we must strengthen our democratic institutions and ensure they serve the interests of the people, not just political elites.

Mozambique’s challenges are not insurmountable. With collective effort, patience, and a commitment to justice, peace can be restored.

I stand in solidarity with the people of Mozambique and call on all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue and reconciliation.

Dr. David Nyekorach-Matsanga

Pan-African Advocate for Justice and Democracy

PAN AFRICAN FORUM LTD

FOUNDER /CHAIRMAN