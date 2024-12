Image: InfoZimZw

The Government of Botswana has refuted reports making rounds in some sections of the media alleging that President Emmerson Mnangagwa gifted his counterpart, President Duma Boko with expensive Ankole cattle.

In a press statement, the Government of Botswana said it was not true that Mnangagwa gave Boko 10 heads of cattle adding that their President is not a cattle farmer.

Zwnews