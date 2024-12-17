Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has lambasted opposition legislators for allegedly abandoning their call to serve and now fighting to be included in looting of public funds and national resources.

He was reacting to a report that legislators are rooting for allowances to buy second vehicles.

Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu had told parliament: ”Saka tanga tichikumbirawo kuti muhurongwa hwemari hwa 2025 dai matipawo mari yekuti titenge motokari dzechipiri asi dzisingadhure kuti tikwanise kuita basa ratakapihwa mumutemo yedu yeparamende (Standing Orders)…”

In response, Chin’ono wrote: “These people are not fighting for change; they simply want to be included in the looting and plunder of our public funds and natural resources.

“Sadly, part of the population is not yet wise enough to recognise that these opposition parties have turned into job centres, not vehicles for driving real political and economic change.

“These MPs have brand new cars, yet they now demand even more in a country where central hospitals lack paracetamol, citizens are drinking water with raw sewage and where 95% of the potential work force are out of work.

“When I raise these issues, their supporters swarm my page to insult me. How different are they from ZANUPF, which has thrived on conspicuous consumption?

“They know that inflation is driven by government spending more than it has, but they don’t care when it comes to their own looting!

“Sadly our people are desperate for a better life, they will support anything that hoodwinks them into believing that it is driving change.

“It was so irresponsible for any elected member of parliament who has been given a brand new car bought by us to demand another one when pensioners have no money to buy themselves food and when Zimbabweans have taken to social media to seek donations for healthcare costs!”

Meanwhile, Matewu said that was not his personal views:

“Just to make it clear, I was simply reading out resolutions from Chairpersons meeting who had requested a low cost vehicle for traveling across the country weekly in executing their duties, NOT giving my personal views; Personally I had already expressed my feelings.”

