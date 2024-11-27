The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year finalists selected by the coaches, players and sports journalists has been released.

The three most outstanding players will be unveiled next month.

The voting was done on Wednesday by a panel of journalists, club coaches and captains.

League winners Simba Bhora dominate the list with five players that include Blessing Moyo, Isheanesu Mauchi, Webster Tafa, Tymon Machope and Walter Musona.

Khama Billiat, who returned home to join Yadah this year after a decade-and-half stay in South Africa, is among the eleven soccer stars, while Highlanders’ golden boot winner Lynoth Chikuhwa has also made the list.

CAPS United have two players – Godknows Murwira and Kingsley Mureremba.

Chicken Inn goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, who had the most clean sheets in the season and Dynamos defender Emmanuel Jalai complete the list.

The Soccer Star of the Year, two runners-up, Coach of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year as well as the Most Promising Player under the age of 20 were also decided during the voting on Wednesday.

The winners will be revealed at a banquet to be held in Harare on December 6.