The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at a curve near Chizengu Estate on 26/11/24 at around 1630 hours.

Five people were killed while two others were injured when a Nissan Diesel truck with six passengers on board veered off the road and plunged into a valley before landing on its wheels.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Chimanimani and Mutambara Hospitals for post mortem while the injured victims are admitted at Mutambara Hospital.

Zwnews