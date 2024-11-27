A Zimbabwean man, Lovemore Sithole (37), is facing a death sentence in Botswana after being convicted of selling his 6-year-old stepson to ritualists for US$15,000 (or 200 000 Botswanan Pula).

According to Crime Watch Zimbabwe, the child’s skull was discovered the following month and was later identified through DNA testing.

In the turn of the millennium, thousands of Zimbabweans trekked to neighbouring countries in search of greener pastures.

In some instances, they have been accused of engaging in criminal activities.

