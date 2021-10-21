President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the Guest of Honour at the official re-opening of Eureka Gold Mine today, after a US$60m capital injection by Dallaglio Investments.

As stated by permanent Secretary in Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana, the mine had been abandoned for about 20 years.

In June 2018, President Mnangagwa officiated at the launch of re-opening works at Eureka Gold Mine, where he highlighted that Government’s thrust was to partner investors to exploit the country’s resources for the benefit of communities and the nation.

Mangwana says Eureka Gold Mine is the biggest single employer in Guruve District with more than 400 workers.

The company built permanent structures for its staff and rehabilitated roads within the mine complex and in neighbouring communities.

Zwnews