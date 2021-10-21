There were ugly scenes at Media Centre in Harare where MDC-T’s Kudzanai Mashumba has been manhandled as he was about to address a press briefing.

Mashumba indicated that he was from the MDC-T party led by Douglas Mwonzora, however, his attackers who stormed the Media Centre disowned him saying he was expelled from the party.

Mashumba had called for a press briefing, where he was to expose how Mwonzora had allegedly abused party funds.

He was also expected to discuss fissures in the MDC-T, when a group led by Yvonne Musarurwa stormed into the room and disrupted him.

After being dragged from the Media Centre by the mob, Mashumba sought refuge in a nearby building.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in Zimbabwe have acussed Mwonzora’s MDC T of sleeping with the enemy, ZANU PF.

Some critics say the party is on the verge of an implosion claiming that some members are not happy with how Mwonzora is running the party.

Mwonzora’s MDC T grabbed Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance’s headquarters with the help of the police and is believed to be working with ZANU-PF.

