The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest suspected armed robbers who were using mushikashikas to pick up and rob passengers.

The ten are Liberty Matsika (37),

Temptation Mazodze (30), Blessing Murize (32), Rodgers Marufu (26), Golden Tangwanda (38), Admire Makumalo (51), Ashely Bakasa (28), Ndoro Chiriwa Zambezi (28), Stanley Matarutse (48) and Nyasha Kamujoma (32).

In a press statement, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the arrest follows a series of robberies.

Zwnews