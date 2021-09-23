The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) is holding a crisis news reporting workshop at a local hotel in Marondera.

The workshop is meant at equipping journalists with necessary skills on crisis reporting.

This has been hailed by some participants as a critical move at the time the country and world at large is fighting a pandemic, Covid 19.

Critics believe Zimbabwe is in a serious crisis from political, environmental, social to economic which need to be reported on.

However, the government which is on record saying there is no crisis in Zimbabwe says the journalists should be deployed where there is crisis after training.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana writes:

“So after this please deploy them where there is a crisis for them to report because in this country they will be deskilled waiting for a crisis to happen.”

Zwnews