The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare has arrested Charles Kandira (29), Kudakwashe Nyaumwe (34) and Collen Mutero (44) in connection with a case of murder.

Victim, Moses Manyoni (33), died whilst on admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital after he was assaulted by the suspects on 19 September 2021.

According to police, the incident took place at Ushewekunze Phase 4, Southlea Park area after the suspects and victim had an altercation over residential stands.

In an unrelated matter, police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist the investigations of a robbery case which occurred on 19/09/21 at Pagomo along ED Mnangagwa Road.

Three suspects attacked the complainant (42) at his homestead and stole US$15 680 cash, Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle, 55 inch television, cellphones and laptop, among other valuables.

The stolen vehicle and television were recovered dumped in Chisipite.

Zwnews