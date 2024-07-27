In terms of Section 43 of the Fire Arms Act (Chapter 10:49) the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has made the following regulations, cited as Fire Arms Regulations, 2024.

In a Statutory Instrument SI the minister said the fees can be payable in local currency ZiG at the prevailing bank rate.

It is illegal to own a gun in Zimbabwe without a fire arms license.

At times, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa grants firearms amnesty to members of the public still in possession of unregistered firearms and ammunition so they can voluntarily hand these in at any police station and face no criminal charges.

The amnesty is designed to bring in all unregistered firearms to prevent them falling into criminal hands and being used in robbery, murder and other serious offences.

