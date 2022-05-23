Joint operations by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) this past weekend have led to the confiscation of illicit goods worth around US$25 000.

The blitz has also resulted in the arrest of 75 undocumented foreign nationals.

The two countries launched joint operations to curb illegal migrations and smuggling.

Apparently, undocumented immigrants are flooding South Africa in search for jobs.

Meanwhile, Zimbabweans constitute a sizeable number of immigrants, into South Africa, as the local economy crashes.

In some instances, xenophobic attacks have erupted with South Africans accusing foreigners of taking away their jobs as well as engaging in criminal activities.

Zwnews