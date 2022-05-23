In a saddening development, a 30-year old man was reportedly killed by a fellow artisanal Miner following an argument at a mine in Inyathi, Matabeleland North Province.
Said the Zimbabwe Republic Police on twitter:
“Police in Nkayi are investigating a case of murder that occurred on 19/05/22 at Jumbers Mine in Inyathi. An illegal artisanal miner identified as Mikel Moyo stabbed to death Busani Dube (30) with an okapi knife once on the thigh.
” The duo who was panning for gold in an underground horizontal shaft, had an argument after the victim allegedly extracted soils supporting the underground shaft pillar. The suspect is on the run. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station. #notomurder.”
Zwnews