In a saddening development, a 30-year old man was reportedly killed by a fellow artisanal Miner following an argument at a mine in Inyathi, Matabeleland North Province.

Said the Zimbabwe Republic Police on twitter:

“Police in Nkayi are investigating a case of murder that occurred on 19/05/22 at Jumbers Mine in Inyathi. An illegal artisanal miner identified as Mikel Moyo stabbed to death Busani Dube (30) with an okapi knife once on the thigh.